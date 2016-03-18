In celebration of the 14th Annual March for Meals, Senior Services Plus (SSP) has invited local officials to celebrate with us by assisting with meal deliveries throughout the Metro East. Officials taking part this year include:

Mayor Brant Walker – Alton, IL

Mayor Joe Silkwood – East Alton, IL

Mayor Mark Kupsky – Fairview Heights, IL

Mayor Michael McCormick – Godfrey, IL

Mayor Ken Mueller – Swansea, IL

Godfrey Fire Chief – Erik Kambarian

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. SSP offers a wide variety of affordable services to all ages from fitness and travel to Meals on Wheels and homecare. The organization serves residents of Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois and in St. Louis City and County.

Each March, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country join together in the March for Meals to celebrate the proven collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government and compassionate individuals to ensure that our seniors are not forgotten.

This event is part of March for Meals’ special Community Champions Week. Between Monday, March 21 and Friday, March 25, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country will invite elected officials, local celebrities and other prominent figures to deliver meals, speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.

For more information, visit www.marchformeals.com.

