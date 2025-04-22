You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft: Nancy Tiek

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Nancy Tiek shared several stories about how God has moved in her life.

Because of the miracles that God has performed, Tiek has made it her mission to share her testimony and encourage others to develop a relationship with Him. She spoke about how God has seen her through a suicide attempt, a career change, a terminal diagnosis and more.

“God is the big hope factor and sometimes He just brings people along to help Him,” Tiek said. “We’re all helpers, me and you. In this big world, we are the helpers, because He saved us. And man, when He saves you, you’ve just got to do something for Him.”

On Easter Sunday in 1977, Tiek was standing on the edge of a bridge preparing to take her own life. She remembered it felt like she had an angel and a devil on her shoulders, telling her conflicting things about her worth.

Thankfully, Tiek did not die that day. As she continued to build her relationship with God, she gradually realized it was Him who had saved her in 1977.

“I was reading Scripture, and all of a sudden it hit me. You saved my life April 10, 1977. And I just thought, ‘Devil, you lied to me, and I fell for it hook, line and sinker.’ It would have destroyed my mother’s life,” Tiek said. “I’m glad the Lord saved me. That’s just one of the miracles that’s just amazing to me in my life.”

Later in her life, Tiek decided to leave her teaching position to become a nurse so she could minister to people in a healthcare setting. The decision to return to college in her 40s was not an easy one, but she felt called by God to do this.

However, Tiek didn’t know how she would pay for her schooling. She turned to God for guidance.

“I’m praying to God, ‘How am I going to pay for this? When You call, You’re supposed to send and provide,’” she remembered. “So I was just praying, ‘Lord, provide, provide, provide.”

Right when Tiek had begun to feel hopeless, she received an unexpected scholarship. Not only did this make it possible for her to attend school, but there was so much money that she split the scholarship with another student so he, too, could have the opportunity to achieve his dreams.

But perhaps Tiek’s biggest miracle came in 2022, when she was diagnosed with a terminal lung disease. After a year of treatment, her doctor was shocked to discover that Tiek’s lung function was back up to 100% and there was no longer any sign of the disease in her lungs.

Tiek has immense gratitude to God for His hand in her life. When she struggles, she remembers these moments and thinks of Romans 8:32 — “He who did not spare His own son but gave Him up for us all, how will He not also, along with Him, freely give us all things?” — to remind her that God will provide.

Though Tiek admits she still struggles with pride and, like all people, “dishonors” God in some ways, she makes a point to praise Him every day. She knows firsthand the tribulations that the devil can throw your way, but she believes you can overcome these challenges with God’s help.

“There is going to be a devil who’s going to try to steal [your peace],” Tiek warned. “He will look at you and he will try his best, but there’s one person who is more powerful. [God] is more powerful, so let Him do His power thing. Otherwise, Jesus died for nothing.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

