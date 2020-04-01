ALTON - Residential Options (an affiliate organization of Challenge Unlimited, Inc.) is seeking COVID-19 donations of personal protective equipment and other supplies for its residential homes that support individuals with developmental disabilities and/or mental illness. Residential Options currently operates 24 residential homes throughout Madison County and St. Clair County, Illinois and serves over 135 residents.

“Our staff is providing 24-hour care and support to ensure the safety and overall well-being of the residents in our care,” said Vice President of Residential Options, Diane Tebbe. “With the closing of day programs and the shelter in place order that was implemented in Illinois, more supplies are needed in these homes.”

The nonprofit is currently accepting the following donations:

· Face masks

· Nitrile or latex gloves

· Hand sanitizer

· Disinfectant wipes

Article continues after sponsor message

· Disinfectant spray

· Antibacterial hand soap

· Paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)

· Thermometers

· Arts and crafts that the residents can do while sheltering in place

· Cash donations (Checks can be made payable to “Residential Options, Inc.”)

Donations can be dropped off at the Challenge Unlimited, Inc. Corporate Headquarters (located at 4 Emmie L. Kaus Lane in Alton, Illinois). There will be a designated donation area located outside of the building’s south entrance. Individuals are encouraged to contact Cheri Petroline at 618-465-0044 x1633 or email cpetroline@cuinc.org for more information.

More like this: