DOW - Local nonprofit Givin’ It All For Guts is hosting a fundraising event at the Do Drop Inn and is inviting the public to dance for a good cause to live music from The Steve Ewing Band. The organization helps fund research into Crohn’s Disease, colitis, and IBD illnesses.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and music/dancing from 7-10 p.m. Entry is free with an optional donation.

Angela Richards, president of Givin’ It All For Guts, said there will also be a cash bar and 50/50 raffle at the event.

Steve Ewing is the former frontman of The Urge, an STL-based band that gained a large following locally and beyond. Richards added that his band was originally booked for other events that were canceled during the pandemic, so she’s looking forward to this performance.

“We’re just wanting everyone to enjoy them [and] get the word out about our organization,” she said.

Proceeds from the event will help fund medical research at Washington University.

“Givin’ It All For Guts funds research for Crohn’s disease, colitis, and IBD illnesses at Washington University in St. Louis,” Richards said. “We work with Dr. Matthew Ciorba and his team of researchers to get updated frequently on their research and any projects they have going on.”

For more information about the fundraiser or Givin’ It All For Guts, call Richards at (618) 535-1130 or visit the Givin' It All For Guts Facebook page.