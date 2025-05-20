Our Daily Show Interview! Mattie Schell: The Midwest Express Tour Hits Jerseyville 5-30!

JERSEYVILLE - Musician Mattie Schell will return to the Riverbend region on her Midwest Express tour with Jackson Stokes.

From 7–11 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, Schell and Stokes will open the free summer concert series Rock the Block at City Center in Jerseyville. Schell recently released her album “Everything Means Nothing,” and she looks forward to sharing new music with the Jerseyville crowd.

“Oh man, it’s been such a cool ride,” Schell said. “It’s called ‘Everything Means Nothing,’ but it means everything to me that I can have that out.”

A Jerseyville native, Schell is looking forward to taking her music on the road with Stokes starting next week. They will travel throughout the Midwest on the Midwest Express Tour, with stops in Iowa, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. The Rock the Block concert is part of the tour.

Schell explained that each show will feature an hour of her original music, followed by an hour of music by Stokes, and then a “super set” where they come together to play music by Midwestern artists.

Schell, who now lives in St. Louis, looks forward to returning to the Riverbend. She explained that she wrote the song “Rivertown Trip” about Alton when she previously lived on State Street, and she can’t wait to perform the song back in her hometown.

“St. Louis has always been super supportive of my music,” she said. “I would say ‘Rivertown Trip’ is a great example because it’s about the area. I wrote it for my friends and neighbors.”

Looking ahead, Schell believes this tour will be a great chance to develop as a musician. She recently became a Gibson-sponsored artist, and she has a new Les Paul Mary Ford guitar that she is eager to play. She hopes that this guitar, plus her collaboration with Stokes, will help her build on her electric guitar skills.

“With this band, I can play electric and really hone in with my skill,” she shared. “That’s one of my goals for this tour, to learn from Jackson because he’s an incredible guitarist, and to just get more confident in that area. I always felt like if I could make my guitar do what I can make my voice do, then I’d be the next level up, you know?”

Schell is eager to grow and share her music with the Riverbend community and beyond during the Midwest Express tour. She hopes to see many familiar faces at the Rock the Block concert on May 30. She encourages people to come out and enjoy the original music.

“I would just say come with a lawn chair, be prepared to have a good time, and be prepared to sing along because that third super set is just chock-full of classic rock and 70s hits and stuff that you guys know,” she added. “You’ll want to sing along.”

“Everything Means Nothing” is available at Riverbend Records in Godfrey or through CompassRecords.com. You can also stream the album on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music or wherever you stream music. Follow Schell’s official Facebook page to keep up with her music and performances.

