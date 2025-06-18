Troy Green: Gumbo 2 Geaux, Music, and More!

ALTON/SAINT LOUIS - Most people know Troy Green as the owner of Gumbo 2 Geaux, an authentic Cajun restaurant in Alton. But in his spare time, Green is a musician who can’t wait to share his music with the region.

Green invites the Riverbend community to come out to STL miniFEST, a festival on July 19, 2025, at Broadway Boat Bar in St. Louis, to see his set. Not only will Gumbo 2 Geaux be onsite with jambalaya, nachos and hamburgers for sale, but Green will be performing his original music.

“It’s a lot of good music, a lot of fun music, a lot of energy, pop music, something that everyone can really get down to,” Green explained. “I’m kind of getting my sea legs again with performing. I’ve done a few out in St. Louis and a few in Alton this past summer. I’m looking forward to my STL show.”

STL miniFEST will run from 5:45–11:45 p.m. on July 19, and Green encourages people to arrive by 6 p.m. to see his set. Tickets for the 18+ show cost $25.30 in advance or $30.30 at the door, and you can buy tickets online.

Green explained that he started as a producer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He created beats and instrumental tracks for others, then began making his own music for himself.

When he and his wife moved to Illinois and opened Gumbo 2 Geaux, Green built a home studio and dedicated more time to his music career. He was “silently working on music and releasing it here and there,” but his work soon “catapulted,” and he started booking shows.

Green’s latest project is a 12-track album titled “Broken Records,” and he plans to perform some of these songs at STL miniFEST next month. He explained that he does not use a stage name because all of his music is “real personal,” and he aims to show an authentic side of himself through these songs.

“I like to make music that’s really familiar to me,” he said. “The subjects are about being positive, working hard, being a contributing member of society, and all the things I like to do to have fun: party, work hard, and be a businessman. So that’s what I kind of put forward in my music, and I’m excited to share it with a lot of you guys who haven’t heard my music before.”

While Green stays busy with the restaurant and making music, he wouldn’t have it any other way. He looks forward to sharing his work with the community at upcoming shows like STL miniFEST, and he hopes people will check out his work and enjoy it.

“It’s truly a balancing act,” he added. “But when your passion is behind something, like the things that we’re doing, the restaurant, the food that we create, and the music that I make, it’s all things that give me energy. It’s things that I want to do for the rest of my life.”

You can listen to Troy Green wherever you stream music. To learn more about Green as a musician, visit his official Facebook page. To learn more about STL miniFEST, click here.

