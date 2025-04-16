Our Daily Show Interview! Laura Kimbro & Ben Tobin Giving Light to the Darkness

ALTON - After the death of Laura Kimbro’s son, she has written a book to share more about traumatic brain injuries and post-concussion syndrome depression.

“Giving Light to Darkness” tells the story of Seth, Kimbro’s son, who experienced depression triggered by a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Seth ultimately died by suicide, and Kimbro is doing everything she can to inform people about post-concussion syndrome depression and how to heal.

“I needed to be a voice for our son, and not only for our son, but for others who are going through it, for others that are in this unknown,” Kimbro explained. “I hope to share that you are not alone.”

Following an accident, Seth had a long road of healing ahead of him. But Kimbro was pleased to see that he seemed to be on the right track. He was exercising, getting back to work, and making plans with his fiancé.

But on the inside, he was struggling. He had good days and bad days, but his death took everyone by surprise.

“No one is immune to suicide. But this just did not make sense for the simple fact that things were starting to get back for him,” Kimbro remembered. “On the outside, Seth made broken look beautiful. He was healing. He had gotten his weight back. He had been exercising.”

Kimbro and her family started researching. It wasn’t until they Googled “depression after an accident” that everything started to make sense. Kimbro said it felt like opening “Pandora’s box.” They discovered hundreds of stories of people who had developed depression after a concussion and ultimately took their own lives.

Kimbro compares a TBI to a “storm.” She says the brain is the consistency of “butter,” and when it slams against the skull, serious damage can be done.

TBI patients need to adjust their day-to-day as they heal. Kimbro and attorney Ben Tobin, who was representing Seth after his accident, emphasize the importance of rest. They also encourage people with TBIs to talk about their feelings, especially if they begin to develop symptoms of depression.

Tobin noted that a lot of men feel pressure to keep their emotions bottled up. But in his practice, he sees many individuals who experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other mental health issues following injuries and accidents. Since Seth’s death, Tobin has made a point to encourage his clients to care for their mental health.

“Men don’t need to feel emasculated if they go talk to somebody about their feelings,” he added.

Kimbro decided to write “Giving Light to Darkness” to inform other families about the possibility of post-concussion syndrome depression and suicide following TBIs. She hopes that doctors will one day distribute the book alongside their diagnoses, so loved ones know what to look for and patients can understand what’s happening in their brains.

“We don’t get Seth back, but I know he will still give a light,” Kimbro said. “You know yourself better than anybody, so if something doesn’t feel right, speak out. Speak up. There are billions of people in the world. You will be heard. That’s what I hope that this book does for people. I hope you see our son. I hope you can see, he had a whole life. He had a whole life to live. And unfortunately it was cut very short. And it doesn’t have to end that way.”

For more information about post-concussion syndrome depression or to order your copy of “Giving Light to Darkness” by Laura Kimbro, visit SethKimbro.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

