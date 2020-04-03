Bunker Hill, IL – In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak a local ministry is working to provide communion to those wishing to celebrate Easter.

LIFT Families, an outreach ministry of the First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill will be providing commercially pre-packaged, sealed “communion kits” for those wishing to take communion on Easter Sunday. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., LIFT volunteers will be located outside of the church located at 105 N. Franklin Street in Bunker Hill.

LIFT Families is looking forward to serving people throughout the area. “We will have 1,000 communion kits available,” said Shari Albrecht, LIFT Outreach Coordinator. “We want to welcome people from across the region during this difficult time.”

Those wishing to receive communion should travel south on Warren street, stopping in front of the First Congregational Church. PLEASE REMAIN IN YOUR CAR AT ALL TIMES. Masked & gloved volunteers will provide the communion kits without coming into contact with occupants of the vehicle. FCC Pastor, Sydney Anderson will be on hand to offer each vehicle a blessing. All CDC guidelines will be followed. This event has been approved by the Bunker Hill Police Department.

LIFT Families is an outreach ministry committed to serving people in the community. Participation in the ministry is not limited to members of the First Congregational Church. LIFT membership is open to any individual, organization or business that wishes to strengthen families in our area. Please visit the LIFT Families Facebook page for more information.