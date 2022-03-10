JERSEYVILLE – A local man had a very lucky day on Thursday, March 10, when a visit to a local gas station turned into big winnings on the video gaming machines.

Eldon Medford, general manager for Medford Food Mart said, “We really enjoy seeing our customers win big, but this is the largest one we have ever seen.” The winnings for the man who wanted to remain anonymous totaled over $15,000 between three different payout slips.

The first two totaled around $3,500 and the big hit was a single payout of $11,681.50 shortly after the first two. Medford said the man was very excited and didn’t mind the wait for the state to show up to hand pay the winnings and that He didn’t specify what he plans to do with the winnings but it’s great to see.

Medford Food Mart is partnered with Accel Entertainment for its video gaming program and is the local leader in the area in terms of video gaming volume. Medford Food Mart is a family-owned business based out of Jerseyville.

