GILLESPIE — Adam L. Bray, 44, of Gillespie, was charged with domestic battery on Oct. 1, 2025, after allegedly punching a family member in the face on Sept. 30, 2025.

Bray was previously convicted of domestic battery in 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

The charges state Bray knowingly caused bodily harm to the victim during the latest incident. In his earlier case, Bray was found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation and five days in jail with time served.

The current charges are being handled by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.