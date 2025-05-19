Our Daily Show Interview! Artsy on Display at Von Dell!

WOOD RIVER - Von Dell Art Gallery has displayed artwork by local kids in an art therapy program.

The Arts in Residential and Therapeutic Settings with Youth (ARTSY) program provides art therapy to kids in St. Louis and the Metro East region. The program’s participants will showcase their work at Von Dell Art Gallery through May 29, 2025.

“I think it really creates a unique community,” said Laura with ARTSY. “It really brings the community together, which I think is really cool. It also provides some normalization of, hey, other kids are also doing art therapy in different places.”

The public is welcome to check out the art during the gallery’s open hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until May 29. There are 98 artists featured in the gallery through the ARTSY program.

ARTSY is sponsored by the Missouri Art Therapy Association. Laura explained that art therapy is a therapeutic technique that encourages participants to create art while processing emotions.

“Art therapy is really just the use of art, creativity, along with psychotherapy theory and technique in a therapeutic relationship,” she explained. “It can be used with individuals, couples, families, communities, just to promote any sort of healing, enrichment, growth.”

ARTSY participants have created a variety of art, from sculptures to paintings and more. Laura added that the kids in the ARTSY program were excited to have their work displayed at Von Dell Art Gallery.

Gary, owner of the Von Dell Art Gallery, previously worked in mental health. He was eager to host the ARTSY participants’ art. He noted the kids are empowered by seeing their artwork on display, and it is a powerful experience to watch them express their excitement.

“It means something to these kids,” he said. “It’s such a burst of self-esteem.”

Located at 102 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, Von Dell Art Gallery is known for displaying work by local artists. Gary shared that he was intentional about how the gallery is designed, and he hopes Von Dell remains a place where artists and programs like ARTSY choose to showcase their work.

“They’re always welcome at Von Dell Gallery,” he said. “Von Dell Gallery is set up a little bit different than most art galleries. I created Von Dell Gallery to be a gallery where you would feel like you are at home. We have couches in there and chairs in there, so you can sit down, look at the art, and maybe envision it being in your home and make your selection that way. It was a different format for ARTSY, and it worked.”

Laura and Gary encourage people to stop by Von Dell Art Gallery through May 29, 2025, to see the ARTSY participants’ art. They emphasized the program does important work to promote mental health in local youth, and it means a lot to the kids and the art therapy community to see their work on display.

“Just getting to witness the really unique and awesome things that the youth have created [has been my biggest takeaway],” Laura added. “The things that come out of their minds are really amazing.”

For more information about the ARTSY program, click here. To learn more about Von Dell Art Gallery, visit their official website at VonDellGalleryAndStudios.com.

