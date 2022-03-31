EDWARDSVILLE - Third Judicial Circuit Judge Sarah Smith, Circuit Judge Amy Maher, and Circuit Associate Judge Veronica Armouti were selected as Education Faculty for both sessions of the 2022 week-long Judicial Education Conference taking place on April 4-8 and June 13-17, 2022 in Lombard, Illinois.

Judge Smith’s course will address Civil Judges’ Disqualification of Counsel, Judge Maher is teaching a course on Dual Status Youth; and Judge Armouti’s course will cover Disability Rights in the Courthouse.

Illinois trial court judges are required to complete 30 hours of continuing education every two years. The 30 hours of continuing education must include Professional Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion, and Procedural Fairness. The 2022 bi-annual Conference features 91 courses drawn from the curriculum for Illinois judges, including 24 multidisciplinary courses for judges and justice partners.

Judges throughout the State of Illinois will attend either the April or June week-long session of the Conference. The Judicial College courses are associated with one or more professional competencies as well as specific learning objectives to be achieved during course delivery.

Judge Amy Maher was elected as a Circuit Judge in Madison County in 2020. She currently presides over the Juvenile Delinquency and Juvenile Abuse and Neglect dockets. Judge Maher held the positions of Director of Operations (2016–2020) and Director of Legal Services (2013–2016) with Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois prior to her election as a Circuit Judge. She began her public service in 1989 as a Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney, serving until 2012. Additionally, Maher is a member of the Illinois Coroner Training Board, Illinois Judges Association, and Illinois Bar Association.

Judge Sarah Smith was first appointed as an Associate Judge in Madison County in September of 2015 and was elected in 2018 as a Circuit Judge. As an Associate Judge she presided in the Family Division. She currently presides over a Civil Law docket and also presides over Veteran’s Court in Madison County. In 2017 Judge Smith was certified as an Illinois National Guard Military Judge. Additionally, Smith is a member of the Standing Committee on Military Affairs for the Illinois State Bar Association. She is also a member of the Illinois Judges Association.

Judge Armouti was appointed as an Associate Judge in Madison County in August of 2019, assigned to the Family Division and currently is assigned to the Traffic and Misdemeanor dockets. Judge Armouti served on the Illinois Judges Association Board of Directors (2020-2021) and serves on its Community Engagement and Judicial Election & Retention Committees. She is a member of the Illinois, Missouri, Madison County, and Mound City Bar Associations. Additionally, Armouti is a member of the United Way Southwest Illinois Division Auxiliary Board, Executive Committee, Charmaine Chapman Society, and Chair of the Carol Martin Trust Committee.

