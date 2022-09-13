ST. LOUIS, MO. – JoinKatie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteriaon September 27 at its Rock Hill location for its monthly Giveback Tuesday event. This month, 100% of profits from the event will be donated to Healing Action, a nonprofit that partners with survivors and the community to end commercial sexual exploitation. They accomplish that through community awareness, client advocacy, and a comprehensive array of services.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria has donated $335,065 to local nonprofit organizations.

The donations from this Giveback Tuesday will be used to meet the ongoing services and needs of Healing Action’s clients. These services include providing survivors of trafficking and exploitation with basic needs, such as:

Safe housing

Food

Hygiene supplies

Clothing

Medication copays

Transportation

Founded in 2012 and providing direct services through its confidential location in South City since 2015, Healing Action serves over 125 survivors a year through its three main programs:

Therapeutic Services – these services include trauma therapy, case management, peer support coaching and groups, and basic needs assistance RENT (housing program) – provides six to 24 months of housing to survivors and their families and supports emergency hotel stays Coalition Against Trafficking and Exploitation – a state-wide coalition housed by Healing Action dedicated to improving the health outcomes of victims and survivors by creating a quality community network and providing professional development opportunities and practical resources.

When asked what the most gratifying part of the organization was, Healing Action responded, “walking alongside survivors in their journeys to self-sufficiency. Seeing our clients strive and thrive is the why for our work.”

For more information about Healing Action, please visit https://healingaction.org/.

