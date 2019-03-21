GODFREY – Local American Family Insurance Agent Gerard Fischer has been receiving several awards in his industry.

Fischer was recently named as the top American Family Insurance agent in the State of Illinois for 2018 – an award only possibly given to one agent from around 250 across the state. The award was given to Fischer based on performance numbers, such as production and sales, as well as customer satisfaction. That customer satisfaction also was rewarded after surveys sent to his clients by the company returned with high marks. He was given the American Star Award by American Family Insurance based on those marks – something around a quarter of American Family Insurance agents receive.

“We are delighted to accept this award,” he said of the American Star Award. “We have good clients and we do everything we can to take care of them. We focus ourselves on customer service, something we think is missing a lot these days. We focus on service after the sale.”

Fischer has been working as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance for more than two decades, establishing himself mostly in Godfrey. He has since opened offices in Edwardsville – in 2016 – and Quincy – in 2017. They sell business, home, auto and life insurance. Fischer said his offices have provided as many as 10 people with jobs across the state..

“An extraordinary customer experience is a top priority at American Family and our agency owners are a critical part of accomplishing that,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president in a release. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding service that is a differentiator for us among insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner. Fischer has been an agency owner for American Family since December, 1995. His offices are located in Godfrey, Edwardsville and Quincy, IL.

More information can be found by calling Fischer at (618) 466-7062.

