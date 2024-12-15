Our Daily Show! NAGBC Spotlight!: Persnickety By Jen, & Jacob Warden- Farmers!

ALTON - Jacob Warden knows sales, but he also understands the importance of helping others. Insurance, then, feels like a natural fit for him.

Warden has his own Farmers Insurance storefront at 192 Alton Square Mall Drive in Alton. He builds his business around helping people understand what they’re buying and what insurance they need, and he works hard to make sure his clients are protected.

“I’ve always been in sales, but I’ve also always wanted to help people,” he explained. “I feel like a lot of people with insurance just aren’t educated on what they need or what they know, and that’s kind of what I base my business around, just making sure people understand what they have and make sure they’re not overinsured or underinsured in certain areas.”

Originally from Texas, Warden met his fiance, an Alton native, in Colorado. The two of them moved back to Alton during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Warden decided to open his business soon after. He feels at home in Alton now, though it was a scary decision at first.

“It was a huge leap of faith in myself, especially being somewhat new to the area,” he remembered. “We chose Alton, and I thoroughly enjoy it. I really do. The community is great. Everybody is super nice. The golf courses aren’t bad.”



In the insurance business, Warden said they expect rates to decrease in the coming months following the election. He added that election years can be “volatile,” but this is partly why he is so focused on helping people decode their insurance policies. He wants to make sure his clients are protected and know exactly what they’re paying for.

“I think a lot of people have felt the pain of the rates increasing for the past couple of years,” he said. “I’ve been doing my absolute best just to educate people. That way they know exactly what they have and can understand a little bit more, because it hurts when you’re paying a lot of money for something and you don’t know why.”

He added that insurance can be complicated but it’s very important, and he shared that life insurance is “probably the most important insurance out there.” People don’t enjoy talking about life insurance, but while it can be “tough,” he believes it’s a conversation worth having. He said the best time to get life insurance was “yesterday.”

“It’s a tough decision because it’s protecting everything that you hold dear. Most of your investments that you have are what you get insured for,” he said. “When something like that does absolutely happen, the last thing that you want to have to worry about are finances.”

Warden said he and Farmers Insurance can handle it for you, so you don’t have to worry about it “if, God forbid, the worst were to happen.” He encourages people to reach out to him at (618) 207-4800 for more information about Farmers Insurance policies and rates.

This community focus is partly why Warden went into insurance, and his philosophy guided him to join the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC). He noted that the council works hard to support business owners, and he encourages more people to join the council and get involved in the Alton-Godfrey community.

He added that he has a baby girl on the way, and he hopes she can grow up in a community that supports its own. This community is exactly what the NAGBC fosters.

“There’s no better time to start to be a part of your community than now,” he added. “I want to make sure that my daughter is part of a good, strong community that she could have success in the future and she could be successful. That’s all I really care about.”

For more information about Jacob Warden and Farmers Insurance, click here. Check out NAGBC.com to learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council.

