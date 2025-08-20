Our Daily Show Interview! Latest in Trades With Home Builder's Remodelers!

MARYVILLE - The Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association hopes to encourage more people to join the trades industry.

HBRMEA connects consumers with local builders, developers and remodeling contractors. Shannon Stelling with HBRMEA explained that the industry needs more people to begin their careers in the trades, as the median age of people in the trades industry in Illinois is 56, and many companies are currently backed up with projects.

“There’s just not enough people to get the work done these days,” Stelling said. “That’s why we need more people in the trades.”

She added that a lot of local schools are building up their trades programs. She believes college is a great option for some students, but trades careers are another viable alternative.

Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) in Belleville recently built a manufacturing building, with plans to also expand their trades center. Collinsville High School has a great vocational program with over 25 career paths available, and Belleville’s CAVE is similarly growing.

Stelling said this growth is a “good indicator that things are starting to turn back around.” As more people show interest in the trades, the industry is growing to support them, and more work can be completed.

She noted that there are many opportunities for young people in the trades. They can join unions or start apprenticeships and make good money. While it requires a lot of work, Stelling believes the trades are a great career option.

“There’s some real satisfaction in the trades industry,” she said. “It’s hard work, don’t get me wrong. It’s like any job that’s worth having. Any job worth having, you’re going to have to pay your dues, work really hard when you first start out, and learn the business and learn the industry.”

As more people join the trades and the industry expands, Stelling encourages consumers to remain patient when they call for a building or remodeling job in the meantime. She noted that many companies are “so busy and backed up,” but they’re working hard to do the best jobs they can for the community.

For more information about the Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association, visit their official website at HBRMEA.org.

