Our Daily Show! Spotlight on the Home Builders Remodeler's of the Metro-East!

BELLEVILLE - The Home Builders & Remodelers of the Metro East Association (HBRMEA) has a busy few months ahead as they gear up for election season and prepare for their 2025 Home Expo.

“Our builders are staying busy,” said Shannon Stelling with HBRMEA. “It’s crazy. You talk to our trade partners that support them with supplies or subcontractors that are helping do the work, and they’re busy. They’re not sitting at home collecting unemployment. They’re busy.”

Stelling noted that the local HBRMEA chapter and the national association have been focused on finding the right candidates as Election Day approaches. She said it’s a “big priority” to make sure the candidates will support the homebuilding industry.

“We’re very engaged with candidates, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, because housing should not be a political issue,” Stelling said. “We’re constantly having conversations with candidates at the local level, the state level and the federal level.”

She added that local association members have been collaborating with the City of Belleville to promote their infill program. This program redevelops city-owned lots so the builders can build smaller homes on these lots, thereby cutting down on the lot cost and making homes more affordable for local residents.

Not only does this bring families into affordable homes, Stelling said, but it also helps rejuvenate the city. Some of these neighborhoods have not seen new development in decades. Through the infill program, homebuyers can purchase a 1,300- or 1,400-square-foot home for around $250,000.

“It brings a new home to the area, and that impacts the value of all those homes around it,” Stelling explained. “It shows new excitement happening in that community and neighborhood, and it’s bringing families into homes that are affordable.”

Stelling hopes these programs make it possible for more people to own homes in the community. She noted that rent costs have increased in recent years, and it seems like a lot of people have “given up” on the idea of ever owning a home. By utilizing initiatives like the infill program, she is hopeful that this can be reversed.

“Young people especially have lost the American Dream vision of owning a home someday,” she said. “We’re constantly, as a national association and as a local association, working on ways that we can change that narrative. It’s not going to happen overnight… But we have to continue to look at these projects and programs to see how we can keep moving forward.”

HBRMEA has been pleased to see that more young people are expressing an interest in the trades. Wider appreciation for the industry has also led to greater investments by politicians, including a recent $25 million check from the State of Illinois to fund a new building for the Collinsville Area Vocational Center.

Stelling encourages young people to consider the trades as a career. She noted that there are many jobs within the industry.

“The trades jobs are there,” she said. “If there’s anybody looking for a job, even if you don’t have the experience or the training, the unions will provide that for you. Whether you’re going into the electrical union or the plumbers' union or the carpenters' union, painters' union, welding union — I could go on and on and on — they will provide you the training you need and you get paid to do a job at a very good wage at the same time.”

For those who want to learn more about the trade industry or HBRMEA, Stelling suggests visiting their official website at HBRMEA.org. You can also find out more about the 2025 Home Expo, scheduled for March 2025. Stelling said they are still looking for vendors for the expo, and they expect approximately 10,000 attendees.

