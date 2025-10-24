ALTON - Dwight and Teresa Fowler announced Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, that all drive-thru services at their six Hit-N-Run locations will close on Nov. 1, 2025, due to escalating operational costs. The couple, who have been part of the community for years and have invested heavily in the company over the past eight years, said the indoor portion of the business will remain open.

Dwight and Teresa and the Hit-N-Run convenience stores have been very community-oriented during their ownership, always donating to Mustache March 4PD, toy drives, the previous Riverbender Community Center, Boys and Girls Club, and much more. The family overall is beloved in the community. Hit-N-Run stores need community support now more than ever.

The Fowlers own two Hit-N-Run locations in Alton, and one each in Wood River, East Alton, Bethalto and Granite City. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining employment opportunities for their staff and serving the community.

“We are dedicated to maintaining employment opportunities for our staff,” the Fowlers said in a statement. They added that without this measure, they would have faced the possibility of closing or selling the business, which would have had severe consequences for the employees and them.

John Hentrich, Riverbender.com owner/CEO, said he hates to see small business owners in such a difficult position. I hope the community can rally support for them.

"Dwight and Teresa are among some of the most generous business owners operating in our area," he said. "They have done so much for this community under their ownership. I encourage everyone to support them in this difficult time. We've got to do a better job of supporting local small businesses in general. These are always the people we go to first when we are looking for support"

Teresa Fowler began working with the company at age 16 and has held various roles including laundry, clerk, assistant manager, manager, supervisor and general manager. Dwight Fowler’s career started at the Pancake Ranch in Wood River, where he met Teresa 48 years ago. He also worked at Clark Oil Station in Alton, Vess Soda for five years and Fritz Distribution as a delivery driver for 25 years in Madison County.

The Fowlers cited rising minimum wages, federal tariffs, and Illinois’ higher taxes on cigarettes, vapes and cigars and more as factors that have significantly hurt the business. Dwight Fowler said power bills have increased substantially, with the stores projected to pay about $20,000 more per month this year compared to last year. Cigarettes are significantly lower cost in Missouri because of the taxes, Fowler said, which makes it hard to be competitive.

“We are praying this all gets better down the road,” Fowler said.

He continued: “This hurts, we don’t want to do this,” Dwight Fowler said. “It is either do this or close the stores or sell and we felt this was a better option.”

The Fowlers said their statement is intended to inform customers and not to harm anyone. The Fowler family expressed appreciation for customer loyalty and said they look forward to continuing to serve patrons indoors.