MADISON COUNTY - Hand Up Housing has started a new initiative where high school students can build shelters for unhoused community members.

The 2025 Tiny Build Partnership has allowed students from Alton High School, Roxana High School, Southwestern High School and Triad High School to construct tiny shelters, which will be used to house individuals experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit Hand Up Housing has spearheaded this program to combat street homelessness in Madison County.

“Our main goal right now is the Tiny Shelter Build Program with high schools,” said Maddie Bugger, the Hand Up Housing Director of Finance & Marketing. “I think people in our community really get engaged with the youth side of nonprofits. We have built this nonprofit to have an umbrella effect. There’s so many different puzzle pieces to make this a big picture that’s going to work and be successful.”

The Madison County Employment and Training Workforce Program provided funding for the Tiny Build Partnership, allowing these high schools to obtain the materials they needed to build a shelter. With this funding, Hand Up Housing hopes to expand their reach to more high schools in the region.

Bugger noted that Alton High School is still waiting for materials, but the other three have completed their shelters and enjoyed the hands-on construction experience. She commended the teachers, who guided their classes but allowed the students to do most of the work.

“It’s a way for kids to kind of get their foot in the door in the community making a difference. These are tiny shelters that are going to be making the biggest change to someone’s life,” Bugger explained. “Kids need to learn the hands-on experience. In this case, I think it's a great opportunity for them to get those [experiences] under their belt before they either hit the real world or go to college or their trade or whatever it may be.”

As an organization, Hand Up Housing currently has two main initiatives. The Tiny Build Partnership is a big part of that, but the second “social work side,” Bugger explained, works directly with folks experiencing homelessness.

The organization has trained nine “Tethered Technicians,” or volunteers who will work in teams of three to meet and do outreach with unhoused community members by connecting them to resources. Their goal is to train 30 Tethered Technicians by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the high schools will continue the Tiny Build Partnership to build more tiny shelters, which will eventually be relocated to a property in Madison County to provide housing for community members.

Bugger explained that Hand Up Housing worked with Inner City Mission in Springfield to create this plan, and they believe this two-pronged approach will combat homelessness in Madison County.

“We really see that numbers will dwindle when it comes to those experiencing street homelessness. That’s our goal,” she said. “We see that the plan will be successful, and now it’s just, how are we going to implement it? How are we going to get funding and how are we going to make a difference in Madison County? Because Madison County truly needs it.”

The organization is currently looking for more support to build the program. Bugger said they need both funding and volunteers to be successful. They are pleased with the progress they’re making, and they hope the community steps forward to support them in their mission to end street homelessness.

“Whether it be volunteering or funding, we are open to both,” she added. “We need the community’s help to keep us going.”

For more information about Hand Up Housing, including how to support them, visit their official website at HandUpHousing.org.

