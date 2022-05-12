ALTON – The high school baseball regular season is winding down with many teams playing their final games on their schedule this week. That means the playoffs are right around the corner.

Here is a schedule for some upcoming games for these local schools.

Monday May 16

Roxana vs. Staunton at Roxana 4:30 p.m. (Regional Quarterfinals)

East Alton-Wood River vs. Althoff Catholic at Althoff 4:30 p.m. (Regional Quarterfinals)

Metro-East Lutheran vs. Valmeyer at Valmeyer 4:30 p.m. (Regional Quarterfinals)

Wednesday May 17

Marquette Catholic awaits winner of East Alton-Wood River and Althoff for Regional Semifinal game

Thursday May 19

Piasa Southwestern vs. New Berlin at Gillespie 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Father McGivney Catholic vs. Wesclin at Breese Central 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Wednesday May 25

Civic Memorial vs. Highland at Highland 6 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Edwardsville vs. Alton at Alton 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Thursday May 26

Jersey vs. Waterloo at Triad 4 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

Granite City vs. Quincy at Alton 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)

