Local High School Baseball Teams Gear Up For Playoffs
May 12, 2022 10:41 AM May 12, 2022 12:06 PM
ALTON – The high school baseball regular season is winding down with many teams playing their final games on their schedule this week. That means the playoffs are right around the corner.
Here is a schedule for some upcoming games for these local schools.
Monday May 16
- Roxana vs. Staunton at Roxana 4:30 p.m. (Regional Quarterfinals)
- East Alton-Wood River vs. Althoff Catholic at Althoff 4:30 p.m. (Regional Quarterfinals)
- Metro-East Lutheran vs. Valmeyer at Valmeyer 4:30 p.m. (Regional Quarterfinals)
Wednesday May 17
- Marquette Catholic awaits winner of East Alton-Wood River and Althoff for Regional Semifinal game
Thursday May 19
- Piasa Southwestern vs. New Berlin at Gillespie 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)
- Father McGivney Catholic vs. Wesclin at Breese Central 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)
Wednesday May 25
- Civic Memorial vs. Highland at Highland 6 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)
- Edwardsville vs. Alton at Alton 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)
Thursday May 26
- Jersey vs. Waterloo at Triad 4 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)
- Granite City vs. Quincy at Alton 4:30 p.m. (Regional Semifinals)
