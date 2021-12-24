GREENVILLE - Greenville University is pleased to name Aleigha Taylor of Jerseyville, IL, as a recipient of the MOSAIC Diversity Scholarship. This $20,500 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

Aleigha exhibits exemplary academic achievements and an eagerness to promote a diverse and inclusive culture on Greenville University's campus.

GU recognizes the academic achievement and potential of students who, through sharing their varied cultural perspectives, help enhance the curricular and co-curricular engagement of all its students and the excellence of the institution.

The MOSAIC Student Association is an intentional group united to educate and celebrate cultural differences to bring awareness to the student body so unity may be practiced among the campus community and beyond.

The mission of MOSAIC is to celebrate God's beautiful mosaic of creation, and to bring people of all races, genders, and creeds together as one to increase the awareness and celebration of diversity within and beyond the community of Greenville University.

The purposes of the MOSAIC program are to: