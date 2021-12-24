Local Greenville University Student Aleigha Taylor Of Jerseyville Recipient Of The MOSAIC Diversity Scholarship
GREENVILLE - Greenville University is pleased to name Aleigha Taylor of Jerseyville, IL, as a recipient of the MOSAIC Diversity Scholarship. This $20,500 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.
Aleigha exhibits exemplary academic achievements and an eagerness to promote a diverse and inclusive culture on Greenville University's campus.
GU recognizes the academic achievement and potential of students who, through sharing their varied cultural perspectives, help enhance the curricular and co-curricular engagement of all its students and the excellence of the institution.
The MOSAIC Student Association is an intentional group united to educate and celebrate cultural differences to bring awareness to the student body so unity may be practiced among the campus community and beyond.
The mission of MOSAIC is to celebrate God's beautiful mosaic of creation, and to bring people of all races, genders, and creeds together as one to increase the awareness and celebration of diversity within and beyond the community of Greenville University.
The purposes of the MOSAIC program are to:
All students are welcome and encouraged to participate!
Aleigha will be a part of a group of scholars who will be trained for future leadership on campus, host events for other groups, and promote diversity and unity programming throughout the campus community.
We congratulate Aleigha Taylor on this auspicious award.
Greenville University has a unique approach to student scholarships, investing in students who receive leadership scholarships, like the Mosaic scholarship, preparing them for leadership on campus and for lives of character and service beyond their years in college.
One hundred percent of students at Greenville University receive some form of financial aid. To qualify for this and other scholarships at Greenville University, apply at Greenville.edu/apply.
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.
