ALTON - The Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program collected donations of socks, underwear, thermal underwear, hats, and gloves for local Veterans. The volunteer station, Warren G. Murray Center, gathered over 400 items that were delivered to the Disabled America Veterans Chapter 76 in Centralia, IL. Senior Services Plus collected and donated nearly 50 Winter accessories and undergarments for the Veterans Assistance Commission in Edwardsville, IL.

At the Veterans Day in-service training, FGP staff honored two local U.S. Army Veterans, Senior Services Plus Maintenance Director Steve McEwen, and Foster Grandpa Clifford “Rusty” Mathis. Steve served in the U.S. Army as an Electronics Specialist from 1982 – 1989. Clifford was a Radio Operator in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After breakfast, the men were presented with Senior Corps Veteran pins. The in-service training also covered how Grandparents could show support to struggling Veterans in their lives. For more information, go to VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Foster Grandparent Program is always looking for more volunteers and service stations for Grandparents to serve. If you or someone you know is 55 years of age or over and interested in joining the program, please call Rose Glassbrenner at 618-463-0063.

In order to provide optimal community support, The Foster Grandparent Program:

It is required to have at least 75% of their volunteers in education-focused work sites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs.

Pays an hourly stipend to those who live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Requires that all volunteers must submit to and pass an Illinois State, NSOPW, and FBI Fingerprint background check.

Can commit to a minimum of 15 volunteer service hours per week.

There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must have a desire to work with children in a mentor/tutor relationship. All volunteers are placed in appropriate mentor/tutor positions based on skill level, location, and age preference. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent fill out an application at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002.

More like this: