GODFREY – What could be argued as a best choice during the month that celebrates love, Olive Oil Marketplace in Alton is being honored by the RiverBend Growth Association as the February 2025 Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located at 108 W. 3rd Street, Olive Oil Marketplace is a local, family-owned and operated gourmet market that began providing both products and knowledge to customers in 2011.

First operating as a vendor at various festivals, fairs, and other events, Olive Oil Marketplace opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Alton in July 2012. Owners Tim and Julie Meeks then opened a second location in downtown Belleville, at 122 E. Main St., in November 2016.

When asked why they started the business, Julie Meeks said that the underlying motivation came in “providing customers with the best quality of oil and balsamic while also teaching the importance of using the products and why everybody needs it.”

“We are much more than an oil shop,” Meeks further noted. “We are also a foodie shop: Coffee, tea, jams and jellies, hot sauces and salsas. Many seasonings and rubs. Pasta. We also support other small businesses in our shop.”

After 12 years in business, Olive Oil Marketplace still has its challenges. Meeks noted that small businesses always have highs and lows. “The economy plays a big part. And we are not for everyone. We are a specialty shop, not a necessity.”

Having said that, Meeks pointed out that their staff have been with them for several years. “We all make the customers feel like family and friends,” said Meeks further. “We make the customers feel comfortable, and they keep coming back. We know them, our friends, by name.”

Meeks said the family feel is rooted within their service, and they all love it when new customers walk through the doors. She noted that most first-timers say something like, “Wow, look!” or “I did not know it would be so nice!”

Unique opportunities, stories and memories come from customer interactions, Meeks added. “Meeting people has been among the greatest opportunities from running our business.” She also said that meeting the customers’ needs, and helping with medical referrals, have provided the specialty shop with further opportunity.

The February 2025 small business honoree stays involved in the community by continually giving back. Olive Oil Marketplace and its team are known for donating financially and volunteering their time to local organizations such as Alton Service League, Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, and Community Hope Center.

In the past five years, Olive Oil Marketplace has added new products and new flavors. The Tea Nook features 40 varieties of tea, along with the accessories needed to enjoy your favorite brew. They also carry an extensive line of Get-R-Smoked seasonings and rubs.

Their website further shares options for delivery, rewards and recipes as well as custom bottling, tasting room experiences, and cooking school. You can also sign up for their latest news and learn more by visiting online at https://oliveoilmarketplace.com/

In addition to its two brick-and-mortar locations in Alton and Belleville, they have established three other area retail outlets where customers can pick up some of their favorites. Outlet locations can be found in Breese, O’Fallon and Staunton. Details can be viewed on the Olive Oil Marketplace website.

The Alton shop hosts hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about Olive Oil Marketplace, visit online or call (618) 304-3769. You can also find Olive Oil Marketplace Alton / Belleville on Facebook , @OliveOilMarketplace.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Brenda Eardley, Vicki Hake, Vickie Hopkins, Amy Roady, Martha Schultz and Alexis Weller.

To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

