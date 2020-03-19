Although spirits are staying high at area food pantries, they are also becoming concerned. Jane, the director of Development at the Glen-Ed pantry, says that their clientele has already doubled since the shut down began just days ago. To keep up with the community's growing needs the pantry has gone from giving out a 30 day supply to only a 2-week supply to make sure they can serve anyone who needs their help. Glen-Ed has also moved to a curbside pick up procedure to ensure the safety and health of both their clients and their volunteers. They have also cut their volunteer staff in half during this time, which Jane explained was to make sure that if someone on their team were to get sick, they could quarantine everyone who had been working, but still be able to serve the community utilizing the other half of their staff.

Jane also expressed her appreciation of her volunteers, " they work their tails off every time," she says. The pantry couldn't run without their help and the help of the community. She says she feels blessed to be able to have such great people here. Donations are still being accepted during the pantry 's regular hours for dry goods, however, at this time, they have decided not to accept clothing or housewares due to COVID-19 living longer in these items, and to concentrate on feeding the community right now. Anyone who wants to give money, which is used to purchase food and toiletries for the site to hand out, can do so through their Facebook page or checks can be mailed as well to 125 5th St Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Other area pantries also are finding themselves with a large increase in people coming in, which is causing shortages throughout the area. All of the local sites are planning to continue helping everyone throughout the course of this shutdown. If anyone is in need of help they are encouraged to contact their local pantry for details.

The Glen Ed Pantry is currently asking clients to call and get a time and they will meet you at the curb and load the trunk for you in order to comply with the social distancing protocol. Their number is 618-656-7506 and they are open Mon and Wed from 3 p.m. until 530pm and Tues, Thurs, and Fri from 9 a.m. until 1130 a.m. and they serve the Edwardsville school district. Their website is http://www.glenedpantry.org

Anyone in the East Alton-Wood River area can contact Operation Blessing, Alton has The Crisis Food Pantry and Roxana has the Four Square Church in South Roxana.

