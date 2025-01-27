COTTAGE HILLS — The Cottage Hills Fire Department responded to a fire in a shed located in the backyard of a residence on Deanna Avenue on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1200 block shortly after the call was placed to 911.

Upon arrival, crews found the shed on fire. A box alarm was activated, prompting additional assistance from neighboring fire departments, including Rosewood Heights, Meadowbrook, and Fosterburg.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department also sent an ambulance to the scene, along with Alton Memorial for fire standby.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, and officials have not yet determined what led to the incident.

More like this: