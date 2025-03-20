CASEYVILLE — A swift response from local fire departments helped contain a brush fire that broke out in a field near Brook Haven Drive in Caseyville. Hollywood Heights Fire Chief Shawn Keilbach said the fire was reported to their jurisdiction after the Collinsville Fire Department received the initial call.

"The fire was not very big when we pulled up, but the wind caused it to spread quickly through the field," Keilbach said. The blaze, located on a dirt hill where dirt is sold and away from residential areas, was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes, he added.

The Hollywood Heights Fire Department and Collinsville Fire Department were supported by a brush truck from the State Park, enhancing the firefighting efforts. Keilbach emphasized the importance of caution about burning at this time, noting that "even in a pit, embers can get away with the wind."

The collaboration between the Hollywood Heights Fire Department and local agencies has been a point of pride for Keilbach. "We have a good relationship with all our local departments," he said in a Thursday morning interview.

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce expressed gratitude for the quick action of the fire departments involved.

"We would like to thank our brave and hardworking fire departments who were able to quickly control and put out the fires on 159 last night," the Chamber said in a statement.

No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported in connection with the incident.

