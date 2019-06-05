JERSEYVILLE - Steve Medford, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Jerseyville since 2001, attended the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference April 23-26 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The prestigious annual event honors the top 400 of the firm's more than 17,000 financial advisors.

The meeting pools Edward Jones' most successful financial advisors for a discussion with Penny Pennington, Edward Jones' managing partner, on issues facing the firm and the financial services industry as a whole.

"It's rewarding and extremely beneficial to spend time with our firm's visionaries and colleagues who are so accomplished," says Medford. "I've returned energized and with lots of fresh ideas to share with my clients."

