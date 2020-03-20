GREENVILLE, Ill. – Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to the public, local farmers are crafting innovative ideas to help keep their doors open and customers’ fridges stocked with necessary nutrients like calcium, fat, and protein.

As of March 19, Amy and Beth Marcoot and Audrea Wall are adjusting their business, Marcoot Jersey Creamery, by opening it to the surrounding community and beyond through curbside pickup. Located out of Greenville, the creamery has products available for purchase, including their cheese, beef, salmon, ice cream, and Extreme Ice. Non-frozen items are also available for delivery through their website.

“As schools and restaurants continue to close, we decided to make this necessary adjustment to not only keep our business alive, but to also ensure that our community can continue putting food on their tables during this pandemic,” said President Amy Marcoot.

Customers can make their orders over the phone (618-664-1110) and through an online order form. Once an order is prepared, they will receive a text message or phone call to let them know that it is ready to be picked up.

Marcoot’s curbside pickup efforts also serve the public by supporting the action of social distancing – a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. Marcoot Jersey Creamery is taking all of the essential precautions to allow for a secure pickup of orders.

While Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s products can be found in restaurants and grocery stores, the Marcoot family would like to emphasize that these are not the only places customers can buy their products. Their Country Store is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, their hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. By additionally offering curbside pickup, Marcoot welcomes anyone who can make the drive to their creamery.

