ALTON – St. Peters True Value Rental is planning to expand by adding a third location in Breese, Illinois opening early this fall in September. The new location will add a third component to their business, Farm & Ranch. The 16,000 square foot building located off Old US Hwy 50 on N 4th Street is currently being remodeled to include full-service hardware, farm, and ranch, along with equipment and party rental departments.

This store will sell traditional hardware products such as fasteners, electrical supplies, tools, plumbing, and will feature several “store-in-a-store” concepts – Work Gear and Clothing, Farm Supplies, Inspiration Realized Paint Center, The Tool Shop, Smoke and Grill Center, Bird and Pet Shop, and Outdoor Power Equipment. Shoppers will find many top-notch brands, that they know and trust. Dealer agreements have already been made with Echo Outdoor Power Equipment, Milwaukee Electric Power Tools, DeWalt, Black & Decker, Freud, Diablo, Behrens, Gallagher, Dickies Clothing, Berne Workwear, Tingley, Weber, Traeger Grills, Hillman Fasteners, and National Hardware to name a few.

The family-owned and operated company since 1946, St. Peters True Value Rental currently operates hardware and rental store in Alton, IL, and a rental and Stihl dealership in Edwardsville, IL. The current owners of the business are brothers Dale and Doug St. Peters, along with Dale’s son Daniel St. Peters. Employed throughout the company are 2nd, 3rd, and even 4th generation employees, along with many who might not be family but feel that way anyway. Owner Dan St. Peters said, “Making the move to Breese felt right. We have always been a local, small-town hardware store whose focus is on providing the best service to our customers. We want to bring our family to Breese. We are hoping to offer advice, the know-how, and friendly faces to the community of Breese.”

Work on the building is expected to finish shortly, then the fixtures and items will be set up with the store hoping to open Mid-September. A Grand opening date is tentatively scheduled for September 30th and October 1st.

“75 years ago, our business was done with a handshake and a promise that we would take care of you like family, with first-class service, advice, and a partnership. We only succeed when you succeed. The handshake may be long gone but our promise to service hasn’t changed one bit,” owner Dale St. Peters explained.

