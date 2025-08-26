Our Daily Show Interview! 50 Years of St. Louis Area Foodbank: Giveaway Thurs & Fri!

MADISON/SAINT LOUIS - The St. Louis Area Foodbank will give away a month’s supply of food and cleaning supplies to 1,000 local families this week.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, the first 500 families to drive through the distribution site will receive approximately 80 pounds of food. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at the Allstar parking lot at 611 S. 8th Street, adjacent to Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, another 500 families will be served.

There are no income requirements to receive food and supplies. CEO Meredith Knopp explained that these giveaways are part of the foodbank’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

“We just want to make sure that we are serving and supporting families across the bistate region,” Knopp said. “It’s a little bit of everything to make everyone’s lives just a little bit easier this month.”

Knopp said that in addition to shelf-stable items, the foodbank will distribute produce, protein, dairy and eggs. A few farmer partners from southwest Illinois will be onsite to help with the distribution. The foodbank will also give away toilet paper, tissues, cleaning supplies and similar items.

“Our team has been working so hard with our local partners to bring dairy so you can have milk and cheese and butter,” Knopp said. “You’re going to have protein, you’re going to have produce, you’re going to have corn and apples and potatoes and all these wonderful things to really, really nourish families for an entire month. We’ve never tried anything of this magnitude before, so we’re really excited and we’re so, so grateful for all of the partners who have come alongside us to make this possible.”

The distribution is first come, first served, so Knopp encourages families to arrive earlier rather than later. She stressed that they will not begin distributing items until 9 a.m., and she asked for patience. She expressed her excitement for the distribution events and said all of the volunteers are looking forward to it.



She added that sharing is encouraged if you don’t need all of the supplies you receive. If you have allergies or any items that you do not want, you can inform volunteers during the drive-thru distribution.

You can visit the official St. Louis Area Foodbank website at STLFoodbank.org for more information about their programs, including their upcoming 50th anniversary events, or how to donate or volunteer.

“We want to make sure we’re helping as many families as possible,” Knopp added. “We’ve really innovated and evolved, and we’re going to continue to do that over the next 50 years. Stay tuned. We’re going to have a lot more programs rolling out to work to feed even more families and shorten the line of people who need our help in the first place.”

