WOOD RIVER — Families and first responders came together on August 5 at the Wood River Police Department for the 2025 Alton National Night Out, fostering community engagement and providing an opportunity for residents to connect with local emergency services.

The event featured participation from multiple agencies, including the Wood River Fire Department, Alton Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Roxana Police Department, Arch Helicopter, Survival Flight Ambulance, Alton Memorial Ambulance, and Wood River Public Works. Children had the chance to explore various emergency vehicles, including a tactical vehicle available for them to climb into.

“We’ve had a wonderful turnout. It’s great watching our officers interacting with the community in a fun event,” said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells.

The event was organized by Kristen Burns, executive director of the Wood River Business Alliance, with coordination support from Erica Chalcraft, administrative assistant for the Wood River Police Department.

Highlights included face painting by Glitter Faces and a visit from Paw Patrol, which drew enthusiastic reactions from children. ADT Security, a sponsor of the event, provided information.

“This is the first year of having it on the PD parking lot. Past events were hosted by our Library. We thank them for getting the event started every year for our community,” Wells added.

Attendees were offered free hot dogs, chips, and drinks throughout the evening, contributing to the event’s welcoming atmosphere.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984

