Our Daily Show Interview! Kevin Botterbush: Real Estate Broker Course at LCCC

GODFREY - Kevin Botterbush, a local real estate expert and Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR)-certified instructor, will reopen his real estate courses for the spring semester next week.

Botterbush said the classes are something he has a deep passion for and commitment to do each semester. Botterbush is the owner of Botterbush & Associates in Godfrey.

The classes, designed to equip aspiring real estate professionals with the necessary skills to succeed, will cover a range of topics, including property valuation, the complexities of real estate transactions, and the impact of political issues on the market.

"The real estate business can be fun, but it is also challenging and offers numerous opportunities to explore various avenues," Botterbush said. "We don't just teach how to pass the real estate exam; we prepare students to thrive in the industry."

"Brokers must now have a buyer brokerage agreement with their clients," Botterbush explained. "This agreement clarifies the commission structure and establishes a negotiation process tailored to each client."

The classes will be held over eight weeks, starting with course 135, which begins next week, followed by course 136 in March, and concluding with course 137 in April.

The total for all three classes is $1,085. Classes 135 and 136 are $465 each and Class 137 is $155.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Think about starting a business for $1,000. Where else can you do that?" Botterbush asked. "It is very reasonable and attainable."

"Each contract we receive is an opportunity," Botterbush noted, emphasizing the importance of contracts in initiating the sales process. "The first contract is often the best one. If a seller walks away, they may end up netting less."

Botterbush also mentioned that many of the brokers he works with operate part-time while maintaining other jobs, suggesting that this can be a viable strategy for those entering the field.

"There is still time to enroll for the class," he added, inviting prospective students to join the program.

Classes will meet on Tuesday evenings, with a focus on ensuring that students are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

An individual must pass a total of 75 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three different classes of Real Estate, all of which are needed for the exam. Students must be 18 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 973-1643 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

This is the class schedule:

Real Estate Brokerage

(REAL 135-A60) – 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22 – March 12, Godfrey Campus

Real Estate Transactions

(REAL 136-01) – 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 – May 15, Godfrey Campus



(REAL 136-B60) – 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, March 24- May 14, Godfrey Campus

Real Estate Transaction Applications

(REAL 137-B60) – 6:30 – 10 p.m., Tuesdays, March 25- May 13, Godfrey Campus

More like this: