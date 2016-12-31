ALTON - One Downtown Alton establishment has its liquor license suspended for 30 days and faces a $1,000 fine following 32 separate incidents in which police were called in 2016.

Spirits Lounge, located on the third floor of 300 State St. in Alton, most recently was caught serving two minors in one incident in December, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. That incident is the latest of 32, some of which have involved firearms discharging, personal injury and damage to property. Walker said the establishment would be able to serve alcohol again on Jan. 25, 2017.

"We have had a lot of criminal incidences at this place," Walker said Saturday afternoon. "Some of the issues have involved firearms and people being seriously injured. It's very worrisome for public safety."

If more incidences of illegal activity occur at the establishment following Jan. 25, Mayor Walker said more hearings would be required. The establishment's past activities would play a role in its future hearings, if any are needed, he said.

The property is co-owned by Tim Brueggeman and Greg Graham. Walker also acts as the city's liquor commissioner.

