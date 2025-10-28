EDWARDSVILLE — What began as a quick stop for a soda turned into a new business venture for Collinsville baker and entrepreneur Jeanetta Mitchem.

While taking a class at the Regional Office of Education, Mitchem wandered down to the Madison County Administration Building cafeteria and noticed the space was empty. Her entrepreneurial instincts immediately sparked.

“My crazy entrepreneur brain decided to ask about the space,” she said. “That’s when I learned the county was looking for someone to fill it.”

After several conversations with county staff, Mitchem soon found herself in business launching The Lunchbox Café, a cozy spot now serving breakfast and lunch to employees and visitors alike.

Madison County Board Chairman Chris Slusser said the county is glad to see the space brought back to life.

“It’s great to have the cafeteria open again and to see a local small business owner filling that space,” Slusser said. “Jeanetta brings great energy and a personal touch — it’s the kind of place that makes people look forward to their lunch break.”

Mitchem said the night before her soft opening on Oct. 23, 2025, she was nervous.

“I didn’t know how many people would show up once they found out about it — or if I’d be able to handle it,” she said.

A longtime baker who previously owned her own shop, Mitchem still teaches cake-decorating classes and runs a baking cart. She said what she enjoys most about operating the café is connecting with people throughout the day.

“I love getting to talk with everyone who stops by,” she said. “And while I have a set breakfast and lunch menu, I plan to get a little creative with the daily specials.”

Mitchem said her time working in the Anderson Hospital cafeteria in Maryville helped her understand what types of dishes people love most — and that insight continues to inspire her.

The Lunchbox Café is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the cafeteria of the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The café will be closed on days when county facilities are closed.

