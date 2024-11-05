GREENE/CALHOUN/MACOUPIN/JERSEY COUNTIES - Unofficial results are in for the 2024 General Election. While not as widely watched or discussed as the Presidential race, there were a few local contests in counties across the Riverbend.

Greene County Contests: State’s Attorney, Coroner

With just two contested races, Greene County saw the most local-level competition out of the four counties covered in this article. Here are the results for the State’s Attorney and County Coroner races:

State’s Attorney:

Craig Michael Grummel (I): 59%

Donald “Donnie” Schaaf (R): 41%

Republican Donald “Donnie” Schaaf lost his bid with 2,401 votes to Independent challenger Craig Michael Grummel, who earned 3,443 votes with all precincts reporting. Incumbent State's Attorney Caleb Briscoe did not seek re-election.



County Coroner:

Brady Milnes (R): 54%

Danny J. Powell (D): 46%

Another incumbent was unseated in the Greene County Coroner’s race, where Republican Brady Milnes earned 3,189 votes to declare a victory over Democrat Danny J. Powell with 2,701 votes.

Four candidates also ran for three seats on the County Board: Republicans Charlie Helton, Joshua Lawson, and Robert “Rob” Hall were each elected to the board, while Democrat David W. McGraw was not.

Few Contests In Other Counties

Calhoun County voters only had one local race to decide on this election: the State’s Attorney’s race.

Republican Lucas Fanning, the current State’s Attorney, decisively won his re-election bid against Democrat challenger Stephen George Friedel. Fanning won with 80% of the vote, tallying 2,074 votes in total. By contrast, Friedel earned 517 votes, or just under 20%.

Macoupin County also only saw one contested local race for the Circuit Clerk’s seat. Republican Amy J. Ashby and Democrat Dana Carr Skinner faced off for the vacant seat left by Lee Ross, who did not seek re-election. Ashby won with 65% of the vote, or 14,892 votes in total, defeating Skinner, who earned 35% of the vote with 7,863 votes recorded.

Jersey County voters didn’t see a single contested county-level race on their ballots this election, but they did decide on a Cook County separation referendum and a series of state-level ballot questions. To see how Jersey County and other Riverbend residents voted on those questions, check out this story on Riverbender.com along with our other local 2024 election coverage.

