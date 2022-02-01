Local Edwardsville Student Graduates From University Of Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, WI - Tim Thannum, of Edwardsville, graduated in December 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, WI with an MS in Manufacturing Engineering.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 454 undergraduate and 106 Graduate School students in December 2021.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
More like this: