University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, WIMENOMONIE, WI - Tim Thannum, of Edwardsville, graduated in December 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, WI with an MS in Manufacturing Engineering.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 454 undergraduate and 106 Graduate School students in December 2021.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

