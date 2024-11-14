ALTON — My Just Desserts, a local eatery in Alton, reaffirmed its operational status on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, amid construction work near its location at 31 E. Broadway. The statement was prompted by ongoing street work outside the building next to the old Telegraph building, which has resulted in the temporary closure of a section of Broadway.

In a message to patrons, My Just Desserts encouraged customers to visit, stating, "You can access us if you go down Alby or up Broadway. Don't let this stop you from a hearty warm meal and delicious dessert."

The business remains committed to serving its community despite the disruptions caused by the construction.

For more information, customers can contact My Just Desserts at (618) 462-5881.

