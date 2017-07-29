ALTON – Humbert Road Dentistry is excited to announce the newest addition to its staff, Dr. Sara Hanahan, DMD.

Dr. Hanahan is originally from the Alton area, and is excited to be back practicing in her hometown, as Humbert Road Dentistry’s newest Doctor of Dental Medicine

Dr. Hanahan received her dental degree from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. Upon graduating Magna Cum Laude, Dr. Hanahan was elected as a member of the Omicron Kappa Upson Honorary Dental Society. She also received an award from the American College of Prosthodontics for her work throughout dental school. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in Molecular and Cellular Biology.

As an Alton native, Dr. Hanahan graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. Before going to college, she volunteered her time and skills serving as an independent living counselor for adults with disabilities, and also worked as a patient advocate at Saint Anthony’s Hospital.

Dr. Timothy Pranger said he is excited to have someone of Dr. Hanahan's caliber join the Humbert Road Dentistry team. "We are confident that Dr. Hanahan will be an excellent addition to our practice. She will be able to expand upon the quality, concern and personal attention that we strive to always give to our patients,” said Dr. Pranger.

Dr. Hanahan joined Humbert Road Dentistry in June 2017. She is passionate about health and enjoys working together with her patients to achieve a healthy smile. Dr. Hanahan is currently accepting new patients.

For more information about this story, please contact Humbert Road Dentistry at (618) 465-8100.

