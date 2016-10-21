WOOD RIVER - Sometimes, the best ideas come from the purest places.

In his six years working at a credit union, Ryan Bacon came to realize that some of his customers found it hard to make it out of their homes to complete tasks.

"Elderly people or people with mobility issues, told me that it was extremely hard to get out and even make a deposit," Bacon said. "I needed to find a way to start a business to help someone like that."

With that, an idea was born: a delivery service to help those who can't make it out of their homes. However, the idea grew into something larger and more accessible than Bacon even imagined.

"I thought it would be a great service to have something like an errand service who need things on a daily basis," he said.

In June, We Deliver began serving customers around the Riverbend, including Alton, East Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, Cottage Hills, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford and Bethalto, providing delivery of fast food, restaurant orders, groceries, prescription items and even notary services.

"I was employed with a credit union for six years, so I am a Notary Public," he said. "I decided to incorporate that and I've had several calls for requests for that service as well. I have a few friends in real estate who have had to give me a call a few times."

Bacon and his team, which currently consists of two of his nephews, his niece, along with his wife who manages the dispatching, will deliver almost anything. Basically, if the items can purchased legally through a retailer, We Deliver can bring it directly to their customers for a nominal fee.

We Deliver provides the following services:

Fast Food Delivery $5 delivery charge for up to three separate orders

Restaurant Delivery $5 delivery charge for orders less than $50 or 10% of food total if the order exceeds $50

Grocery Delivery* $15 for shopping and delivery, $2 for every $50 in groceries purchased

Convenience Store Delivery* $5 delivery charge with an additional $2 for every $25 spent

Prescription Delivery* $5 delivery charge

Mobile Notary Services* $15 for first notarization, $5 for each additional notarization



*Deliveries made by appointment. Contact We Deliver for details. A $2 milage charge will be charged for deliveries over 10 miles (store to residence). A $2 fee will be charged if multiple stops are required.

We Deliver also offers several different package deals to help better serve their customers who require several deliveries a month. One of their packages, which costs $50 a month, allows for three grocery shopping and delivery services, two restaurant deliveries and two convenience store/prescription deliveries. Bacon will also tailor plans to work with any customer depending on their needs.

Though there are a few services like Bacon's business, We Deliver has been working out the kinks and hopes to optimize the business into a well-oiled machine.

"There wasn’t really a template to work off of, even though there are a few businesses like [We Deliver]," he said, "But none that have really encompassed the services that we offer. It’s a little trial-and-error, but it seems to be working out to this point."

Recently, We Deliver has joined up with Grassroots Grocery in Downtown Alton to deliver grocery orders directly to customers.

"Customers can call Grassroots with an order, they will put it together for you and we will swing by and deliver it for only $5," he said.

Those who have tried We Deliver have been massively impressed with the speed and friendly service they have received. One of their Facebook reviews stated: "Hands down, this business is awesome. My drink was cold and my food was hot. The delivery person was very professional and I will be calling on them again!" The accolades continue in several other reviews.

Deliveries are available from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To find out more about We Deliver or to schedule your next delivery, please visit their site at http://www.relaxwedeliver.com or call 618-216-6494.

