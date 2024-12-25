You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Deacon Herbert McGee shared his story of becoming a deacon and sharing God’s love with others.

McGee noted that people come to church with different problems and experiences. He acknowledged that everyone has their own story, but God welcomes them with open arms and will guide them through their storms.

“For everybody, it’s a different walk,” McGee said. “Believe me, it’s a different walk when you have Him in your life.”

McGee shared that he was raised in the church, but he decided to become a deacon later in his life. He is thankful for “a great pastor” who believed in him and the others who joined him in the deaconship.

He believes his life has changed for the better since becoming a deacon. Not only is his life different, but McGee himself is different. The change is noticeable to his loved ones, who see more light and peace in McGee these days.

“We’re all not perfect. My life wasn’t perfect before I got deeper into the church,” he explained. “But this new walk as a deacon has really changed my life. My family sees it, my wife.”

As a leader in his church, McGee has a strong effect on his fellow congregation members. He remembers a young man who told McGee that the only reason he felt comfortable coming to church was because he had met McGee, who was “dressed down” and personable.

McGee believes this is reflective of a larger point in the church. He encourages everyone to come to church just like they are. The church will meet them where they’re at, and God will welcome them with open arms. He doesn’t want anything to stand in the way of someone strengthening their relationship with God.

“You come to church as you are,” he said. “If you don’t have a suit, don’t stay away from the church.”

Through his life and his deaconship, McGee has relied on Psalms 23:1 — “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want” — to guide him. He believes that this scripture helps him “get right” before he helps others. He often goes to nursing homes and hospitals to visit with the patients, and it’s important to him that he “tr[ies] to lighten up the house” every time.

McGee credits his relationship with God for his own strength and ability to help others. This relationship has helped him develop into a better person who does everything he can to make life better for those around him.

“When we go to the nursing homes, the hospitals and stuff like that, it makes me get right before I go and see the people,” McGee added. “If I’m not right, how am I going to get them right?”

