ALTON - A special group of dancers were ready to take the streets by storm at the Alton Halloween Parade.

On Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, dancers from King Khi’s Royal Court gathered in downtown Alton for their debut in the Alton Halloween Parade. Dressed like the character Wednesday Addams, the young girls showed off their costumes and their dance moves along the parade route.

“We do a lot, and everything is about the kids, just giving them opportunities that they don’t necessarily have,” said J’Khiri Evans.

Evans started King Khi’s Royal Court six years ago. He wanted to provide affordable dance education for young people in the Riverbend region.

Over the past six years, the dance academy has expanded to offer conventions and recitals. They also regularly perform at local Juneteenth festivals, and they were previously featured in the Alton Memorial Day Parade earlier this year.

Evans noted that while his dancers put in a lot of hard work, they also have fun and enjoy events like this. He is proud of what they do and eager to share their efforts with the community.

“It’s very important for them,” he added. “They train really hard.”

For more information about King Khi’s Royal Court, including how to get involved, visit the official Facebook page.