BETHALTO — Ace Hardware of Bethalto has expressed gratitude to its customers for support in a recent fundraising initiative that benefited local organizations. The store, located at 1 Airway Court in Bethalto, collected donations through a register round-up campaign for The Community Hope Center and The Bethalto Spirit Christmas Village.

Molly Mathias, the office manager at Ace Hardware, acknowledged the contributions of their patrons. “It is because of the generosity of our customers that we were able to present these two organizations with a donation check,” Mathias said.

The initiative aimed to provide financial assistance to both organizations, enhancing their ability to serve the community during the holiday season.

The donations collected reflect the commitment of the local business and its customers to support community efforts.

