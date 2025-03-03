GRANITE CITY — The City of Granite City celebrated its annual Mardi Gras festival on Saturday, March 1, 2025, marking a successful event that brought together community members for a day of festivities. The celebration featured a parade that showcased local creativity and spirit, with participation from various sponsors, vendors, and residents.

The event was characterized by sunny weather and a vibrant atmosphere. “We are so thankful for this wonderful tradition in Granite City, and it’s not possible without each and every one of you,” Granite City Mardi Gras Parade organizers said, expressing gratitude to the community for their involvement.

The parade included a competition for float designs, with awards given to the top three entries. Unreal Construction secured first place, followed by Hilltop RV Campground in second, and Granite City Township in third.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City Mardi Gras organizers had words of appreciation for those who contributed to the event, and said, “Thank you to the sponsors, vendors, and participants - you make all of this possible.”

The Mardi Gras celebration continues to be a cherished tradition for Granite City, fostering community spirit and engagement.



More like this: