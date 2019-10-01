ST. LOUIS – The Ethical Society of St. Louis announced today that its members donated enough food to Operation Food Search (OFS) to feed 566 people for a day, or 47 per month for a year. The 2,144 pounds of food collected surpasses the Society’s 2019 goal of 2,000 pounds and nearly triples its 2018 food drive.

“We were pleased with the results of our first OFS drive last year of 800 pounds. This year, we appealed to the overachieving generosity of our congregation and I’m thrilled by the response,” said Gayle Wilson Rose, Ethical Society member and food drive leader. “It's so meaningful that we made this impact for supporting hungry families. Now, nearly 50 people each month won’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from for an entire year."

OFS is a hunger relief organization founded in 1981 that provides food and nutrition education.

The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. ESSTL has been collecting food for OFS since 2017.

“Family meals nourish more than bodies,” said Judy Coyman of OFS. “They lift spirits and build the stamina to face life’s difficulties. Operation Food Search is grateful to The Ethical Society community for their sustained generosity.”

Nearly one in five children and teens in the bi-state region face food insecurity every day. Food drives provide non-perishable food items that form the foundation of nutritious family meals.

Ethical Society of St. Louis members will continue to collect food for OFS, and the Society has made the food drive its ethical action for the month of October.

The Ethical Society of St. Louis is a Humanist congregation where people come together to explore the biggest questions of life without reference to scripture, religion or God. To learn more, visit www.ethicalstl.org.

