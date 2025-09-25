CENTRALIA - Community college presidents from across the region met in Southern Illinois this week to commemorate 60 years since the community college system was founded in Illinois. The anniversary came alongside another significant milestone for the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), with enrollment in community colleges growing at the fastest rate in the system’s history.

As the third largest community college system in the nation, Illinois community colleges serve over 600,000 students annually. Presidents and leaders from eight community colleges across Southern and Central Illinois met at Kaskaskia College (KC) Thursday, September 25 to celebrate the milestones and discuss how community colleges can continue to play a critical role in providing affordable and innovative educational opportunities to people of all ages.

“Here at KC, we’re experiencing record-breaking enrollment, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing,” said George Evans, President of Kaskaskia College. “That growth reflects not only the exceptional value community colleges provide, but also our commitment to offering innovative programs that directly align with the career opportunities in our students’ own communities.”

According to data from the Illinois Community College Board, there was significant growth in several enrollment categories this year, including a nearly 20% increase in students enrolled in dual credit programs, which allow high school students to earn college credits. There was also a 23% increase in students seeking general associate degree programs.

“This anniversary is a powerful reminder of the vital role community colleges play across Illinois. They provide the most affordable and accessible pathway to higher education and workforce training, opening doors to opportunity and supporting the economic strength of every region in our state,” said Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham.

College leadership representation in attendance:

George Evans – President, Kaskaskia College

Dr. Kirk Overstreet – President, John A. Logan College

Dr. Karen Weiss – President, Southeastern Illinois College

Dr. Ryan Gower – President, Illinois Eastern Community Colleges

Nick Mance – President, Southwestern Illinois College

Jean Anne Highland – Chief of Staff, Lake Land College

Dr. Sue Czerwinski – VP for Academic Affairs, Lewis and Clark Community College

John Gulley – CFO, Rend Lake College

Chad Copple – VP of Institutional Effectiveness, Rend Lake College

Chris Clark – CFO, Shawnee Community College

Speakers:

Dr. Biran Durham - ICCB Executive Director

George Evans - President, Kaskaskia College

Dr. Kirk Overstreet - John A. Logan President

Amanda Hoeksema - Mechanical Engineer at Intermountain Electronics

Maddison "Maddy" Haslett-Warren, Nurse Practitioner at Signature Orthopedics, and KC Alumna

Damon Harbison, President of SSM Health, Industry Partner, and KC Alumni

About Kaskaskia College:

Kaskaskia College is a public community college in Centralia, Illinois, within South Central Illinois District 501, serving all or part of nine counties, including Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Washington, Jefferson, St. Clair, Madison, and Montgomery. Committed to making education accessible, they host the Centralia Crisp Manufacturing and Trades Center and have education centers in Greenville, Nashville, Salem, Trenton, and Vandalia, Illinois. The Higher Learning Commission accredits the college, which offers a broad spectrum of degrees, programs, and certification options, specializing in 2-year associate degrees and trade school programs. Founded in 1940, Kaskaskia College was the first Class I Community College established in Illinois.

