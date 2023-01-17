EAST ALTON - Germania Brew Haus employees are in a state of mourning this week after one of its frequent patrons - area resident Steve Overlin - died.

"Steve has frequented the Alton and East Alton stores for quite some time," the German Brew Haus management said in a Facebook release. "In East Alton, the team would see his truck pull in and excitedly chant his name. They didn’t even need to ask him about his order before making it. In Alton, he had the same special bond.

"Sadly, we found out Steve passed away. Steve was delightful. He made our days brighter. He kept up to date with employees. He kept us in the loop with his life, too."

"We all loved Steve so, so much. There are very few employees that don’t know of Steve’s warmth and kindness. His smile is something we will never forget."

Alex Cole, an assistant manager at the Germania Brew Haus in East Alton, was a big fan of Steve, as were the other employees.

"Steve was a regular that always came through, and he always had a good attitude and was super nice to us,” Cole said. “He came in a couple of times each day. We will definitely miss him.”

In honor of his life and the pure joy he brought with him, Germania is highlighting "The Steve," a half-sweet iced GBH, extra shot, made with all hot shots and almond milk. Whether or not you knew him, enjoy his regular drink in his memory.

"We’ll all miss and love you forever, Steve," Germania management said.

