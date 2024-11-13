Our Daily Show Interview! Haunted Dinner Theater Gaining Steam in Alton!

ALTON - Thomas Nealeigh has a unique vision for Alton.

Nealeigh wants to open Alton’s Haunted Dinner Theater, a restaurant, bar and dinner theater rolled into one that will bring in tourists and performers from all over the world. He compared the idea to The Magic Castle in Hollywood, a club where magicians perform every night.

“Our idea is to become The Magic Castle of the Midwest. Several stages, several bars, the dinner theater,” he explained. “The idea is that the most haunted small town in America needs to have this most haunted dinner theater, and you’re going to love it. I would love to do nothing more than meet with you and tell you all about it in person and answer any question that you might have."

Nealeigh explained that the Haunted Dinner Theater would welcome sideshow performances, magicians, comedians and other performers from around the world. As the man behind FreakShow Deluxe — a production company whose circus performers attempt fire-breathing, sword-swallowing and other tricks — Nealeigh knows his fair share of performers, many of whom have already expressed interest in the new venture.

Over the years, Nealeigh owned and worked in several theaters in California alongside his partner, Alice. They traveled across the country with FreakShow Deluxe before settling in Alton two years ago.

Now, Nealeigh hopes to contribute to the city by opening his own entertainment venue. They are currently looking for investors to contribute to Alton’s Haunted Dinner Theater.

“We have loved living here so much,” Nealeigh said, adding, “Everybody who puts in, these are the people who made this happen. Our business model is dependent on the people of Alton having buy-in and saying, ‘I want this to succeed.’”

Nealeigh welcomes gifts and donations, but he is also looking for investors. Anyone who invests $1,000 or more will get a return of investment of 50% in five years, Nealeigh said. These investors will also get their heads in a jar behind the bar, as pictured above; Nealeigh joked that this alone is a great incentive.

You can donate via the Alton’s Haunted Dinner Theater GoFundMe. Nealeigh encourages those who want more information about investing to contact him.

He said he is happy to talk with anyone who has any questions, and he hopes to have Alton’s support as the project gains traction. He believes not only will the theater be a fun place for local performers and audience members to enjoy, but also a tourist destination that will bring in people from across the region.

“There is no ceiling to what we can do. We are talking about a place that is going to bring people in from all over the country specifically to see it, and every other business and everything else is going to do better because of it,” he added. “Hopefully for people who come to it regularly, because that’s the plan, are like, ‘Well, the food’s good, the drinks are good and the atmosphere is great. The show might be a little wacky, but we are going to have a good time.’”

