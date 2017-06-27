EAST ALTON - Dr. Andrew Dykeman of Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, Illinois has been invited to exhibit three paintings into Soulard Art Gallery’s show, “Everything Blue.”Dr. Dykeman, who played drums in local pop punk group judge nothing, has been practicing chiropractic since 2004.

The “Everything Blue” show will have an opening reception on Friday, July 7th from 7:00 to 9:00. There will be live music, snacks and refreshments. The show will run from 7/7/17 until 8/11/17.

Soulard Art Gallery is a unique gallery space within the Historic Soulard District of St. Louis. Soulard Art Gallery is a unique art gallery that is maintained by a group of Resident Artists since 2007. We host monthly art exhibitions with varied themes.

Chiropractic is a health care specialty utilizing conservative noninvasive care to correct and prevent injuries and disease without the use of drugs or surgery.

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic thrives to empower patients with the knowledge to make correct health choices.

For more information, contact Dr. Dykeman’s office:

rosewoodchiro@aol.com

618-259-2676

For more information regarding Soulard Art Gallery:

Soulard Art Gallery

2028 S. 12th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 258-4299

http://soulardartgallery.com/

