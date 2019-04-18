GODFREY – A local chiropractor is utilizing a new treatment she said will bring immediate and lasting results to those who seek her treatments.

Renee Edelen, DC, MS, has adopted the Graston Technique, which is used for both injury treatment and rehabilitation. It utilizes a stainless steel instrument, which a brochure provided by Edelen says “glides along a patient's muscle, tendons or ligaments, with the right amount of pressure to detect just where the scar tissue or restrictions are located.” Edelen said it works especially well for people with plantar fascitis, which is an inflammation of tendons in the feet.

“Combining soft tissues with adjustments in a treatment lasts longer,” she said. “Instead of only manual therapy, it actually breaks up scar tissue – that's the whole basis of it. People get better faster with longer-lasting results.”

In the brochure provided by Edelen, it states that stainless steel instrumentation is much more effective at breaking up scar tissue than manipulation with the human hand alone. The treatment is usually administered twice a week for a month to five weeks.

Outside of plantar fascitis, the treatment is also said to be effective for Achilles tendinosis/itis, carpal tunnel syndrome, cervical sprain and strain, fibromyalgia, lateral epicondylosis/itis, lumbar sprain and strain, medial epicondylosis/itis, rotator cuff tendinosis/itis, scar tissue, shin splints, trigger finger and women's health.

“We also provide at-home rehab exercises,” Edelen said. “It helps stabilize the area so people can take care of it themselves at home.”

A lot of issues thought to be permanent can be relieved and rehabilitated with this new method, both Edelen and the brochure stated.

Edelen has been practicing since 2014. She has been located at Sherer Chiropractor Center, located at 5204 Godfrey Road, since May 2018. More information on the treatment and Edelen can be found by calling (618) 468-1188.

