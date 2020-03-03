BETHALTO - Dr. Matthew Labertew, of Axis Spinal Care in Bethalto, has recently decided to offer a Walk-in Chiropractic Clinic. Open to the public, the clinic will accept both new and current patients.

"When you are in pain, you shouldn't have to wait for an appointment," said Labertew. "That's honestly the last thing you want to do when you're in need of chiropractic care. If you are in pain, you may be causing more harm if you wait to be seen."

Labertew decided that opening a Walk-in Chiropractic Clinic could offer the area the opportunity to be seen in a professional setting and without the wait.

After celebrating his 20th anniversary of practicing chiropractic, he knows from experience that pain is never planned.

"It's hard to tell a patient that they have to stick to a set routine when it comes to them being in pain," he explained. "The Walk-in Clinic will be a way for a patient to stop in, no matter what the situation, and get the relief they are needing."

To celebrate their anniversary and the launch of their "Walk-in Chiropractic Clinic", Dr. Labertew will also be waiving the exam fee for any new patient.

Axis Spinal Care will observe the "Walk-In" hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The office is located at 416 W. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto.

For additional information, visit www.axisspinalcare.com or contact their front desk receptionist at 618-377-9920.